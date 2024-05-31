Maruti Suzuki partners with DBS Bank India for dealer financing solutions

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DBS Bank India Limited for dealer inventory funding. This new alliance further enhances comprehensive inventory funding options for over 3863 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across the country.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer —Marketing & Sales, Nobutaka Suzuki, Senior Executive Officer — Marketing & Sales, Kamal Mahtta, Vice President — Allied Business, and Vishal Sharma, General Manager — Maruti Suzuki Finance & Driving School from MSIL; along with Surojit Shome, Managing Director & CEO, DBS Bank India and Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director & Head - Global Transaction Services, SME and Institutional Liabilities, DBS Bank India, joined by senior members from both organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “This partnership is a step towards providing innovative financial products to Maruti Suzuki's extensive dealer network across the country in line with their growing business needs. We are elated about this milestone as DBS Bank India joins hands with Maruti Suzuki for assisting our dealer partners with inventory financing solutions. This strategic alliance strengthens our relationship with the bank, harnessing the combined capabilities of MSIL and DBS Bank India to deliver comprehensive working capital solution for our dealer partners.”