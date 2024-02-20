MCA and Meta announce plans to counter spread of deceptive AI-generated content

The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta announced plans to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp. The initiative, slated for release in March 2024, is aimed at countering the spread of deceptive AI-generated content and seeks to empower users with verified and credible information while tackling the growing threat of deepfakes in media, as per a CNBC TV18 report.

According to Meta, the helpline will enable individuals to report suspected deepfakes directly via WhatsApp, utilising a multilingual chatbot offering support in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Upon submission, the flagged content will be processed by a central 'deepfake analysis unit,' established by the MCA, in collaboration with independent fact-checkers, research organisations, and industry partners.

“The focus of the programme is to implement a four-pillar approach – detection, prevention, reporting and driving awareness around the escalating spread of deepfakes along with building a critical instrument that allows citizens to access reliable information to fight the spread of such misinformation,” Meta said.

Shivnath Thukral, Director of Public Policy India at Meta, underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in combating AI-generated misinformation, reaffirming Meta's commitment to implementing concrete measures to address the issue.

“Our collaboration with MCA to launch a WhatsApp helpline dedicated to debunking deepfakes that can materially deceive people is consistent with our pledge under the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections,” he added.

Bharat Gupta, President of the Misinformation Combat Alliance, lauded the formation of the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) as a pivotal step in safeguarding India's information ecosystem. Gupta highlighted the collective endeavour involving fact-checkers, journalists, tech professionals, and forensic experts, supported by Meta, to establish the DAU as a trusted resource for the public.

Meta's fact-checking programme in India, bolstered by partnerships with 11 independent fact-checking organisations, complements the forthcoming WhatsApp helpline. Users are encouraged to utilise WhatsApp tiplines and follow dedicated fact-checking channels to verify information and mitigate the spread of misinformation.