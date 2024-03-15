McDonald's India - North and East partner with ONDC to enhance customer accessibility

McDonald’s India - North and East has joined ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) Network to enhance customer accessibility.

The partnership signifies the brand’s efforts to reach closer to customers by penetrating additional digital platforms. The menu of McDonald’s India North and East will now be available across ONDC buyers’ applications with exclusive ala carte and meal options.

Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, "We are excited to announce our collaboration with the ONDC Network. This is a significant step in our journey of making the McDonald’s experience more accessible to existing and new customers. With the power of ONDC’s technologically enabled fully integrated inclusive consumer-friendly platform and our strength of high-quality great-tasting food served quickly with a smile every at time, we are committed to build a more profound and meaningful connection with our customers.

T Koshy, MD, and CEO, ONDC said “McDonald's India integration with the ONDC Network marks a monumental milestone in our journey to revolutionize digital commerce across the country. This development underscores the growing acceptance and trust that established brands like McDonald's have in ONDC's open, inclusive, and interoperable Network. As more and more brands join us, it amplifies our commitment to empower businesses, foster healthy competition, and provide consumers with unparalleled choice and convenience."