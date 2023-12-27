MeitY issues second advisory to intermediaries to comply with IT Rules on deepfakes

By Ashmit Kumar

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to all digital intermediaries on Tuesday to strictly comply with the IT Rules and take action against deepfakes.

The advisory, issued as a result of Digital India dialogues held within the past month, mandates intermediaries to clearly and precisely communicate prohibited content, specifically those outlined under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules. This includes misinformation, false or misleading content, and material impersonating others, with a particular focus on the burgeoning threat of deepfakes.

The advisory reads, “...the same must be expressly informed to the user at the time of first-registration and also as regular reminders, in particular, at every instance of login and while uploading/sharing information onto the platform.”

Digital intermediaries are instructed to relay information regarding prohibited content through terms of service, user agreements, and regular reminders during user interactions on their platforms. The advisory further stresses the need for users to be informed about penal provisions, both within the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860 and the IT Act, 2000, in case of violations related to Rule 3(1)(b).

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT highlighted the critical role of intermediaries in ensuring compliance with the IT rules. During a series of stakeholder meetings, the minister focused on the urgency for platforms to adhere to existing laws and regulations, emphasising that the IT rules comprehensively address the menace of deepfakes.

Addressing the press, Chandrasekhar stated, "Misinformation represents a deep threat to the safety and trust of users on the Internet. Deepfake, which is misinformation powered by AI, further amplifies the threat to the safety and trust of our Digital Nagriks."

The formal advisory incorporates measures agreed upon during the Digital India Dialogues to ensure compliance by platforms and users with the IT rules. Rule 3(1)(b)(v), which explicitly prohibits the dissemination of misinformation, has been underscored as a key focus area.