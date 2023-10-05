Meta introduces Gen AI features for advertisers

In a forward-looking move, Meta, the technology company, is rolling out Generative AI features for advertisers. These features empower advertisers to craft backgrounds, extend images, and generate multiple versions of their ad text, all based on their original copy.

Meta said that it conducted early 2023 tests of the features with a diverse group of advertisers. The results revealed that Generative AI could potentially save advertisers several hours of work per week.

Some of the AI features include letting advertisers modify their creative assets by coming up with various backgrounds to give a different look to their product images, image expansion that allows advertisers to adjust their assets as per the prescribed ratio of a platform or across various other products.

The advertiser can also come up with six different variations of text on their original copy. These alternatives can also highlight specific keywords, and further input phrases which the advertiser wants to pay attention to.