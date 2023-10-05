comScore

How it Works

Meta introduces Gen AI features for advertisers

The features allow the advertisers to create backgrounds, expand images and generate six different ad text variations.

By  Storyboard18Oct 5, 2023 11:07 AM
Meta introduces Gen AI features for advertisers
The advertiser can also come up with six different variations of text on their original copy. These alternatives can also highlight specific keywords, and further input phrases which the advertiser wants to pay attention to. (Representative Image: Dima Solomin via Unsplash)

In a forward-looking move, Meta, the technology company, is rolling out Generative AI features for advertisers. These features empower advertisers to craft backgrounds, extend images, and generate multiple versions of their ad text, all based on their original copy.

Meta said that it conducted early 2023 tests of the features with a diverse group of advertisers. The results revealed that Generative AI could potentially save advertisers several hours of work per week.

Some of the AI features include letting advertisers modify their creative assets by coming up with various backgrounds to give a different look to their product images, image expansion that allows advertisers to adjust their assets as per the prescribed ratio of a platform or across various other products.

The advertiser can also come up with six different variations of text on their original copy. These alternatives can also highlight specific keywords, and further input phrases which the advertiser wants to pay attention to.

The advertiser also has the liberty to edit the variations to suit their interests.


Tags
First Published on Oct 5, 2023 11:07 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Starbucks to get rid of disposable cups by 2030: Reports

Starbucks to get rid of disposable cups by 2030: Reports

How it Works

One in ten schools provide a customised privacy notice for children and execute age verification: Report

One in ten schools provide a customised privacy notice for children and execute age verification: Report

How it Works

90 percent of marketing leaders find their role more complex: Report

90 percent of marketing leaders find their role more complex: Report

How it Works

ONDC forays into skill-based services; plans to rope in Urban Company

ONDC forays into skill-based services; plans to rope in Urban Company

How it Works

NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm acquires 100 percent stake in game marketing agency PublishMe

NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm acquires 100 percent stake in game marketing agency PublishMe

How it Works

Social media ads draw 34 percent Indian consumers this festive season: Study

Social media ads draw 34 percent Indian consumers this festive season: Study

How it Works

78 percent Indian marketers feel confident about using AI tools: study

78 percent Indian marketers feel confident about using AI tools: study