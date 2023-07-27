Meta to continue to invest in AI, metaverse; registers $31.5 billion as ad revenue in Q2

Meta's advertising revenue saw a spike. The tech giant's ad revenue stands at $31.5 billion in Q2 compared to $28.2 billion in the same quarter last financial year. As per the company, in the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta's family of Apps increased by 34 percent year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16 percent year-over-year. The company's revenue saw a spike of 11 percent, standing at $32 billion.

Daily active people (DAP) stood at 3.07 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 7 percent year-over-year. Monthly Active People (MAP) was 3.88 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 6 percent year-over-year. Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 2.06 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 5 percent year-over-year. On the other, the monthly active users (MAUs) were 3.03 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 3 percent year-over-year.

"We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and chief executive officer.

This year the company had to significantly decrease the headcount. According to the company, headcount as of June 30, 2023, the headcount was 71,469 , a decrease of 14% year-over-year. "Approximately half of the employees impacted by the 2023 layoffs are included in our reported headcount as of June 30, 2023,'' said the company.