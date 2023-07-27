comScore

How it Works

Meta to continue to invest in AI, metaverse; registers $31.5 billion as ad revenue in Q2

According to Meta, in the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta's family of Apps increased by 34 percent year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16 percent year-over-year.

By  Storyboard18Jul 27, 2023 5:45 PM
Meta to continue to invest in AI, metaverse; registers $31.5 billion as ad revenue in Q2
Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 2.06 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 5 percent year-over-year. On the other, the monthly active users (MAUs) were 3.03 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 3 percent year-over-year. (Representative Image: Dima Solomin via Unsplash)

Meta's advertising revenue saw a spike. The tech giant's ad revenue stands at $31.5 billion in Q2 compared to $28.2 billion in the same quarter last financial year. As per the company, in the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across Meta's family of Apps increased by 34 percent year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16 percent year-over-year. The company's revenue saw a spike of 11 percent, standing at $32 billion.

Daily active people (DAP) stood at 3.07 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 7 percent year-over-year. Monthly Active People (MAP) was 3.88 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 6 percent year-over-year. Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 2.06 billion on average for June 2023, an increase of 5 percent year-over-year. On the other, the monthly active users (MAUs) were 3.03 billion as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 3 percent year-over-year.

"We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and chief executive officer.

This year the company had to significantly decrease the headcount. According to the company, headcount as of June 30, 2023, the headcount was 71,469 , a decrease of 14% year-over-year. "Approximately half of the employees impacted by the 2023 layoffs are included in our reported headcount as of June 30, 2023,'' said the company.

Meta also indicated that it will continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.


Tags
First Published on Jul 27, 2023 5:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Explained: What is a data clean room?

Explained: What is a data clean room?

How it Works

Esports businesses clarify: 28% GST applies only to real-money gaming, not esports

Esports businesses clarify: 28% GST applies only to real-money gaming, not esports

How it Works

Indian Super League media rights tender up for grabs: Who are the leading contenders?

Indian Super League media rights tender up for grabs: Who are the leading contenders?

How it Works

Nestle net profit jumps 37% to Rs 698.34 crore, revenue up 15%

Nestle net profit jumps 37% to Rs 698.34 crore, revenue up 15%

How it Works

Elon Musk’s X Corp offers discounted ad rates to lure brands

Elon Musk’s X Corp offers discounted ad rates to lure brands

How it Works

India's largest paint manufacturer is gearing up for a colourful festive season

India's largest paint manufacturer is gearing up for a colourful festive season

How it Works

Coca-Cola Q2 Earnings: India emerged as key growth driver in APAC region

Coca-Cola Q2 Earnings: India emerged as key growth driver in APAC region