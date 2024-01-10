comScore

How it Works

Meta to hide more content from teens on Instagram and Facebook

Meta's decision will make it more difficult for teens to come across sensitive content such as suicide, self-harm and eating disorders when they use features like Search and Explore on Instagram, as reported by Reuters.

By  CNBC - TV18Jan 10, 2024 3:56 PM
Meta to hide more content from teens on Instagram and Facebook
The company said the measures, expected to roll out over the coming weeks, would help deliver a more "age-appropriate" experience. Meta is under pressure both in the United States and Europe over allegations that its apps are addictive and have helped fuel a youth mental health crisis. (Representative image by Dima Solomin via Unsplash)

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would hide more content from teens on Instagram and Facebook, after regulators around the globe pressed the social media giant to protect children from harmful content on its apps.

All teens will now be placed into the most restrictive content control settings on the apps and additional search terms will be limited on Instagram, Meta said in a blogpost.

The move will make it more difficult for teens to come across sensitive content such as suicide, self-harm and eating disorders when they use features like Search and Explore on Instagram, according to Meta.

The company said the measures, expected to roll out over the coming weeks, would help deliver a more "age-appropriate" experience. Meta is under pressure both in the United States and Europe over allegations that its apps are addictive and have helped fuel a youth mental health crisis.

Attorneys general of 33 US states including California and New York sued the company in October, saying it repeatedly misled the public about the dangers of its platforms.

In Europe, the European Commission has sought information on how Meta protects children from illegal and harmful content.

The regulatory pressure followed testimony in the US Senate by a former Meta employee who alleged the company was aware of harassment and other harms facing teens on its platforms but failed to act against them.

The employee called for the company to make design changes on Facebook and Instagram to nudge users toward more positive behaviors and provide better tools for young people to manage unpleasant experiences.

Children have long been an appealing demographic for businesses, which hope to attract them as consumers at ages when they may be more impressionable and solidify brand loyalty.

For Meta, which has been in a fierce competition with TikTok for young users in the past few years, teens may help secure more advertisers, who hope children will keep buying their products as they grow up.


Tags
First Published on Jan 10, 2024 3:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Some of the themes of 2023 such as AI and Green will continue to engage marketers in 2024: Tonic Worldwide

Some of the themes of 2023 such as AI and Green will continue to engage marketers in 2024: Tonic Worldwide

How it Works

Amazon acquired livestreaming platform Twitch set to layoff at least 500 employees

Amazon acquired livestreaming platform Twitch set to layoff at least 500 employees

How it Works

56 percent Indians planning to shift homes in next two years: Ikea report

56 percent Indians planning to shift homes in next two years: Ikea report

How it Works

Dream11 appointed as the official 'Fantasy Sports Partner' for Betway

Dream11 appointed as the official 'Fantasy Sports Partner' for Betway

How it Works

Are ad agencies becoming bargain basements?

Are ad agencies becoming bargain basements?

How it Works

Johnson & Johnson to settle ongoing talcum powder investigation with $700 million payout

Johnson & Johnson to settle ongoing talcum powder investigation with $700 million payout

How it Works

BCCI announces Campa and Atomberg Technologies as official partners for India Home Cricket Season 2024-2026

BCCI announces Campa and Atomberg Technologies as official partners for India Home Cricket Season 2024-2026