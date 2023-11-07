Meta to restrict political advertisers from using Gen AI ad tools

Social media giant Meta is restricting political advertisers from using Generative AI ad tools or advertising products, reported Reuters. This is to curb the spread of misinformation around elections. According to the report, Meta has not yet publicly disclosed the decision in any updates to its advertising standards, which prohibit ads with content that has been debunked by the company's fact-checking partners but do not appear to have any rules specifically on AI.

This decision comes a month after Meta announced that it was expanding the access of the advertisers to AI-powered advertising tools. This was in order to create backgrounds, adjust images and variations of the ad copy.

Meta had conducted tests of the features with a diverse group of advertisers. The results revealed that Generative AI could potentially save advertisers several hours of work per week.