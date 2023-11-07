comScore

How it Works

Meta to restrict political advertisers from using Gen AI ad tools

The decision comes a month after Meta announced that it was expanding the access of the advertisers to AI-powered advertising tools.

By  Storyboard18Nov 7, 2023 9:58 AM
Meta to restrict political advertisers from using Gen AI ad tools
Some of the AI features include letting advertisers modify their creative assets by coming up with various backgrounds to give a different look to their product images, image expansion that allows advertisers to adjust their assets as per the prescribed ratio of a platform or across various other products. The advertisers also have the liberty to edit the variations to suit their interests. (Representative Image: Muhammad Asyfaul via Unsplash)

Social media giant Meta is restricting political advertisers from using Generative AI ad tools or advertising products, reported Reuters. This is to curb the spread of misinformation around elections. According to the report, Meta has not yet publicly disclosed the decision in any updates to its advertising standards, which prohibit ads with content that has been debunked by the company's fact-checking partners but do not appear to have any rules specifically on AI.

This decision comes a month after Meta announced that it was expanding the access of the advertisers to AI-powered advertising tools. This was in order to create backgrounds, adjust images and variations of the ad copy.

Meta had conducted tests of the features with a diverse group of advertisers. The results revealed that Generative AI could potentially save advertisers several hours of work per week.

Some of the AI features include letting advertisers modify their creative assets by coming up with various backgrounds to give a different look to their product images, image expansion that allows advertisers to adjust their assets as per the prescribed ratio of a platform or across various other products. The advertisers also have the liberty to edit the variations to suit their interests.


Tags
First Published on Nov 7, 2023 9:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns