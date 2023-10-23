Metaverse and regulators: TRAI raises big concerns around metaverse

India's telecom regulator TRAI has red-flagged concerns around metaverse, stating that issues such as privacy, safety, and security require greater deliberation, as per reports.

It raised concerns around the immersive nature of the technology. “Immersive platforms will also track facial expressions, vocal inflections, and vital signs, while intelligent algorithms use such data to predict each person’s real-time emotional state. Tracking will also include real-time monitoring of user gait and posture, assessing when users slow down to browse products or services."

In the consultation paper, TRAI stated that “Metaverse platforms will even monitor manual reach, assessing when users will grab objects (both real and virtual), and tracking how long they will hold the objects to investigate. This will be especially invasive in the augmented metaverse, in which user gaze, gait, and reach will be monitored in the real world; for example, while shopping in augmented physical stores."

Across the world, authorities are pushing for more regulation of emerging technologies like metaverse, AI, etc.

Batting for the right regulatory framework, TRAI said that the challenges that we currently have in online applications, such as snooping, data breaches, harassment, and hate speech, are likely to be amplified going forward, with increased digitisation and online activities.