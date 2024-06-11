MIB says ‘not in a position to either grant extension nor give exemption’ on ‘self-declaration certificate'

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has concluded the meeting of media and ad industry bodies today. This follows the Supreme Court order that all advertisers/ advertising agencies must submit a ‘Self-Declaration Certificate’ (SDCs) before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement.

Chaired by MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju, the meeting saw participation from ad veterans like Sam Balsara, Advertising Standards Council of India (ASC) and Google.

As per Storyboard18 sources, the Secretary mentioned that MIB is "not in a position to either grant extension nor give exemption to one section or the other, as that would be construed as contempt of court."

The Ministry indicated whether it is advertisers or platforms - all should start implementing the court order in “the best effort basis”.

Further, all the representations received from the stakeholders will be utilised to brief the Solicitor General and to submit the affidavit.

The meeting also saw suggestions made by Nasscom representative. "Instead of filing self-declaration for each and every ad, MIB should allow annual or bi-annual self-declarations but we need to wait and watch if MIB is going to make this as part of the affidavit or make the Solicitor General to say it in the court," the representative said.

The meeting aimed to discuss the issue of advertisers giving SDCs (from June 18) for broadcasting and publishing ads on TV, print, digital, and radio. The SC had issued a directive in its order on SDc on May 7, 2024. Following which, the MIB introduced a new feature on the Broadcast Seva Portal for TV and Radio Advertisements and on the Press Council of India’s portal for Print and Digital/Internet Advertisements. The certificate, signed by an authorised representative of the advertiser/advertising agency, needs to be submitted through these portals.

Earlier, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), stated that given the vast number of creatives that now need certification, this is a challenge that advertisers, agencies and media owners will need to gear up for.

In the past, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) in its letter to the Ministry has noted that given numerous advertisers and their scale in the country, uploading SDC for each ad is a herculean task, especially for a large number of print publications in all diverse languages and on digital platforms including ads by influencers. Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has quoted the same as a formidable task and counter-productive and noted the challenges it may pose in programmatic advertising.