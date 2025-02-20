Microsoft’s Satya Nadella: Not about hyping tech, but building tech that serves the world

Microsoft Corp. has introduced its first quantum computing chip, Majorana 1, marking a significant advancement in the company’s long-term quest to develop quantum machines capable of solving problems beyond the capabilities of traditional computers.

The Majorana 1 chip, named after the elusive quasiparticles theorized in 1937, integrates 8 qubits, the fundamental units of quantum computing, on a compact, sticky-note-sized piece of hardware. While the chip currently only performs basic mathematical operations to demonstrate control, Microsoft believes it serves as a foundation for future large-scale quantum systems, potentially hosting up to 1 million qubits.

"After a nearly 20 year pursuit, we’ve created an entirely new state of matter, unlocked by a new class of materials, topoconductors, that enable a fundamental leap in computing. It powers Majorana 1, the first quantum processing unit built on a topological core," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Microsoft’s breakthrough is detailed in the journal Nature, where the company explains its topoconductor approach, which leverages Majorana particles to create more stable and error-resistant qubits compared to traditional methods. The tech giant’s engineers built the chip atom-by-atom using indium-arsenide and aluminum nanowires, arranging them in an H-shaped structure that, when cooled to near absolute zero and tuned with a magnetic field, produces four Majorana particles—forming a single qubit.