comScore

How it Works

Microsoft unveils Outlook Lite with SMS, local language support for Indian users

Currently, the app supports Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati, with plans to add more languages in the future.

By  CNBC - TV18Nov 22, 2023 9:35 AM
Microsoft unveils Outlook Lite with SMS, local language support for Indian users
The app also simplifies SMS messaging, organizing messages into categories such as transactions, promotions, and personal interactions. This streamlined inbox helps users stay on top of important information and reminders for appointments, travel bookings, bill payments, and gas bookings. (Image source: CNBC-TV18)

By Vijay Anand

Microsoft has rolled out Outlook Lite, a user-friendly email and SMS app designed specifically for Indian users. This app combines email and SMS features in a compact design, catering to users with lightweight devices on any network, the company said in a press release.

Microsoft said Outlook Lite focuses on solving the communication needs of users in emerging markets, offering support for Indian vernacular languages and SMS. Users can easily compose and read emails in their preferred language with features like voice typing, transliteration, and regional language support. Currently, the app supports Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati, with plans to add more languages in the future.

The app also simplifies SMS messaging, organizing messages into categories such as transactions, promotions, and personal interactions. This streamlined inbox helps users stay on top of important information and reminders for appointments, travel bookings, bill payments, and gas bookings.

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of Microsoft India Development Centre, stated, “Outlook Lite aims to provide users with a more convenient and personalized way to stay informed and get things done.”

In the future, Outlook Lite will support language translation for SMS, allowing users to read messages in their preferred language or switch between languages effortlessly. This feature will be particularly helpful for users who receive messages in multiple languages or communicate with people from different regions.


Tags
First Published on Nov 22, 2023 9:35 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns