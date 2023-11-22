Microsoft unveils Outlook Lite with SMS, local language support for Indian users

By Vijay Anand

Microsoft has rolled out Outlook Lite, a user-friendly email and SMS app designed specifically for Indian users. This app combines email and SMS features in a compact design, catering to users with lightweight devices on any network, the company said in a press release.

Microsoft said Outlook Lite focuses on solving the communication needs of users in emerging markets, offering support for Indian vernacular languages and SMS. Users can easily compose and read emails in their preferred language with features like voice typing, transliteration, and regional language support. Currently, the app supports Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Gujarati, with plans to add more languages in the future.

The app also simplifies SMS messaging, organizing messages into categories such as transactions, promotions, and personal interactions. This streamlined inbox helps users stay on top of important information and reminders for appointments, travel bookings, bill payments, and gas bookings.

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of Microsoft India Development Centre, stated, “Outlook Lite aims to provide users with a more convenient and personalized way to stay informed and get things done.”