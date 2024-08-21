More than 7 crore internet and broadband subscribers added in last year: TRAI

Witnessing significant growth during the financial year 2023-2024, the Indian telecom sector saw total number of internet subscribers increased from 88.1 crore at the end of March 2023 to 95.4 crore at the end of March 2024 with yearly rate of growth of 8.30%, leading to addition of 7.3 crore internet subscribers in the last one year.

In its annual report released, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), highlighted significant growth trends and key parameters across various services.

The report was prepared based on the information furnished by the service providers.

The report shows that the overall teledensity in India increased from 84.51% at the end of March 2023 to 85.69% at the end of March 2024 at a yearly rate of growth of 1.39%.

In the last fiscal, broadband services maintained their upward trajectory, with the number of broadband subscribers increasing from 84.6 crore in March 2023 to 92.4 crore in March 2024. This robust growth rate of 9.15% with a massive addition of 7.8 crore broadband subscribers underscores the importance of high-speed connectivity.

Meanwhile, number of wireless data subscribers has increased from 84.6 crore at the end of March 2023 to 91.3 crore at the end of March 2024 with a yearly rate of growth of 7.93%.

Further, total volume of wireless data usage increased from 1,60,054 PB during the year 2022-23 to 1,94,774 PB during the year 2023-24 with yearly growth of 21.69%.

The report also noted that the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 117.2 crore at the end of March 2023 to 119.9 crore at the end of March 2024, registering a yearly rate of growth of 2.30%. The overall tele-density in India increased from 84.51% at the end of March 2023 to 85.69% at the end of March 2024 at the yearly rate of growth of 1.39%.