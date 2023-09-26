MRUCI elects Shailesh Gupta as chairman, Shashank Srivastava as vice chairman

Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) held its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Shailesh Gupta, wholetime director, Jagran Prakashan and Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director – sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki India, have been unanimously elected as MRUCI’s chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Two new members have also been appointed to the Board of Governors, viz Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media and Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe.

The announcement was made at MRUCI’s Board meeting which was held shortly after its AGM. Gupta takes over the mantle from Shashidhar Sinha, CEO- India, Mediabrands, who served as MRUCI’s chairman for two consecutive terms i.e. from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. While handing over the mantle, Sinha stated, “I am happy that IRS is being revived after a gap because of Covid.”