comScore

How it Works

MRUCI elects Shailesh Gupta as chairman, Shashank Srivastava as vice chairman

Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media and Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe are have also been appointed to the Board of Governors.

By  Storyboard18Sep 26, 2023 3:29 PM
MRUCI elects Shailesh Gupta as chairman, Shashank Srivastava as vice chairman
Shailesh Gupta takes over the mantle from Shashidhar Sinha, CEO- India, Mediabrands, who served as MRUCI’s chairman for two consecutive terms i.e. from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) held its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Shailesh Gupta, wholetime director, Jagran Prakashan and Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director – sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki India, have been unanimously elected as MRUCI’s chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Two new members have also been appointed to the Board of Governors, viz Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media and Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe.

The announcement was made at MRUCI’s Board meeting which was held shortly after its AGM. Gupta takes over the mantle from Shashidhar Sinha, CEO- India, Mediabrands, who served as MRUCI’s chairman for two consecutive terms i.e. from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. While handing over the mantle, Sinha stated, “I am happy that IRS is being revived after a gap because of Covid.”

Gupta stated, “I’d like to thank Mr. Shashi Sinha for leading MRUCI and taking several strides forward in reviving the IRS. It will be my endeavour to help create a robust 3rdparty research that helps all constituents and collectively takes the industry forward.”


Tags
First Published on Sep 26, 2023 3:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Byju's unveils massive restructuring under new CEO, may let go of 4,000-5,000 employees

Byju's unveils massive restructuring under new CEO, may let go of 4,000-5,000 employees

How it Works

Asian consumers are serious about brand purpose: BBDO

Asian consumers are serious about brand purpose: BBDO

How it Works

55 percent of travellers choose December to February to plan holidays: Hansa study

55 percent of travellers choose December to February to plan holidays: Hansa study

How it Works

OTT is the most popular way of catching new releases for Urban Indians: YouGov

OTT is the most popular way of catching new releases for Urban Indians: YouGov

How it Works

How does working on campaigns around sustainability help creative minds

How does working on campaigns around sustainability help creative minds

How it Works

Indian parents want data protection laws to safeguard children from harmful impact of social media

Indian parents want data protection laws to safeguard children from harmful impact of social media

How it Works

Independent journalist Abhisar Sharma faces copyright claim on parliamentary videos by Doordarshan

Independent journalist Abhisar Sharma faces copyright claim on parliamentary videos by Doordarshan