            

      Mumbai hoarding mishap: Engineer held for giving stability certificate

      Mumbai Police arrested the 47-year-old structural engineer for allegedly giving a stability certificate to the hoarding that collapsed in Ghatkopar on May 13, killing 17 people.

      By  Storyboard18May 31, 2024 3:50 PM
      The 120 feet x140 feet hoarding should have been installed at least 20 feet deep, but it was found to be superficial and substandard.

      The Mumbai Police has arrested the 47-years-old structural engineer, who allegedly gave a stability certificate to the giant billboard that collapsed on a fuel station in the city's Ghatkopar area, killing 17 people and injuring 75 others. The accused engineer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was arrested by a team of the Mumbai Police's crime branch.

      While installing the 120 feet x140 feet hoarding, the foundation should have been at least 20 feet deep, but it was superficial and substandard, said one of the officials, as per a media report. Instead of raising objection, the now-arrested engineer issued a stability certificate for it. He is being produced in the court today.

      Earlier, the Mumbai Police also arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency that installed the now-collapsed hoarding. He is currently in judicial custody. Police have registered a case under IPC sections, including 304-2 (when there is knowledge that death may be caused by one's act), 338 (endangering life or personal safety of other) and 34 (common intention), against directors and officials of Ego Media and other related persons


      First Published on May 31, 2024 3:50 PM

