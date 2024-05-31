Mumbai hoarding mishap: Engineer held for giving stability certificate

The Mumbai Police has arrested the 47-years-old structural engineer, who allegedly gave a stability certificate to the giant billboard that collapsed on a fuel station in the city's Ghatkopar area, killing 17 people and injuring 75 others. The accused engineer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was arrested by a team of the Mumbai Police's crime branch.

While installing the 120 feet x140 feet hoarding, the foundation should have been at least 20 feet deep, but it was superficial and substandard, said one of the officials, as per a media report. Instead of raising objection, the now-arrested engineer issued a stability certificate for it. He is being produced in the court today.