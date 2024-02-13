comScore

NCLT admits insolvency petition against Dream11's parent company, Sporta Technologies over rent default

The tribunal has appointed Madan Bajrang Lal Vaishnawa as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to oversee the company's affairs.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 9:16 AM
Sporta Technologies attributes the default to challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and confusion over ownership with a third party. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

On February 9, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai admitted an insolvency plea against Sporta Technologies Private Limited, the parent company of Dream11, owing to a default in rent payment amounting to Rs 7.6 crore.

According to reports, the insolvency stems from a lease and licence agreement dated 2019, with Sporta Technologies failing to meet the monthly licence fee since March 2020. Despite a demand notice issued in 2021, Sporta Technologies did not comply, leading to the insolvency petition.

Sporta Technologies attributes the default to challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and confusion over ownership with a third party.

The tribunal has appointed Madan Bajrang Lal Vaishnawa as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to oversee the company's affairs.


First Published on Feb 13, 2024 9:16 AM

