NCLT admits insolvency petition against Dream11's parent company, Sporta Technologies over rent default

about us

Storyboard18 is Network18 Group’s flagship platform focussed on the advertising and marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses. For over two decades as a TV show on CNBC-TV18, Storyboard18 has championed and chronicled the business of brands, the rise of Indian advertising and a flourishing brand marketing ecosystem. Now we’re building on that legacy and taking Storyboard18 to the next level as a destination for modern marketers building legendary brands.