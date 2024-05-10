NDTV posts Rs 21.4 crore loss in 2023 after profit in 2022

NDTV Group has announced its financial performance for Q4, 2023-2024, marked by a 59 percent revenue growth compared to the same period last year. NDTV Convergence, the company’s digital arm witnessed a 39 percent increase in global digital traffic in March 2024 over April 2023 on its platforms.

The consolidated Q4 loss (PAT) is at Rs 8.7 crores in calendar year from loss of Rs 1.1 crores last year. The full year loss (PAT) is at Rs 21.4 crores in calendar year from profit of Rs 52.9 crores last year.

The Q4 revenue is at Rs 106.5 crores in calendar year versus Rs 67.0 crores last year.