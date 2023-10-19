Netflix gains nearly 9 million subscribers; increases subscription price

Netflix has increased subscription prices for some streaming plans in the United States, Britain, and France as the OTT platform shattered expectations for new customers. Nearly 9 million subscribers joined Netflix globally in the third quarter, as per reports.
In the United States, Netflix has increased the price of its premium ad-free plan by $3 per month to $22.99, while the cost for premium rose by 2 pounds to 17.99 pounds in Britain and by 2 euros to 19.99 euros in France, Reuters reported.
Substantial subscriber gains came in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where Netflix added nearly 4 million subscribers. More than 70 percent of its members now reside outside the United States. It implies that Netflix was flourishing despite Hollywood labor tensions that shut down a large swath of US production as it makes many of its shows along with movies overseas.
Netflix’s decision to let go its long-established practice of allowing subscribers to share their account passwords with friends and family outside their households has led to more viewers who had been watching the video service for free to sign up for their own accounts. The crackdown also has boosted Netflix’s in another way – current subscribers can share their accounts with someone living outside their households by paying higher monthly fees.