Netflix gains nearly 9 million subscribers; increases subscription price

Netflix has increased subscription prices for some streaming plans in the United States, Britain, and France as the OTT platform shattered expectations for new customers. Nearly 9 million subscribers joined Netflix globally in the third quarter, as per reports.

In the United States, Netflix has increased the price of its premium ad-free plan by $3 per month to $22.99, while the cost for premium rose by 2 pounds to 17.99 pounds in Britain and by 2 euros to 19.99 euros in France, Reuters reported.

Substantial subscriber gains came in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where Netflix added nearly 4 million subscribers. More than 70 percent of its members now reside outside the United States. It implies that Netflix was flourishing despite Hollywood labor tensions that shut down a large swath of US production as it makes many of its shows along with movies overseas.