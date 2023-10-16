Nita Ambani champions inclusive Olympics vision at 141st IOC Session in Mumbai

During the opening ceremony of the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), passionately advocated for a vision of "Olympics of all, Olympic by all, and Olympics for all."

Addressing the gathering at the historic event held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, Ambani shed light on India's boundless potential, particularly in the realm of sports.

"The potential of India knows no bounds. In the years to come, young Indians will shine on the global stage in every facet of human endeavour, including sports. This represents the collective dream of 1.4 billion Indian hearts and the shared determination of 1.4 billion Indian minds... Today, we commit to nurturing and empowering our 250 million school-going children through the Olympic values of friendship, excellence, and respect, not only in Indian cities but also in the small towns and remotest villages of India."

Describing the IOC Session in Mumbai as a "defining moment in the history of sport in India," Nita Ambani urged everyone to reaffirm their commitment to the guiding principles of the Olympic Movement and strive for an Olympics that includes, involves, and belongs to everyone.

This IOC session marks a significant milestone for India, being hosted in the country after a span of 40 years, the last one being in 1983 in New Delhi. Mumbai secured the bid to host this IOC Session under the leadership of Nita Ambani, the first Indian woman to be elected as an IOC member, during the 139th IOC session in Beijing in February 2022.

In her address, Ambani commended the efforts of the Narendra Modi government in advancing sports and supporting athletes, acknowledging India's transformation into a sporting powerhouse under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"Respected Prime Minister, we are filled with immense joy and gratitude that you have joined us today. You are the leader of the world’s largest democracy and the Architect of New India. Your support for sports has turned this session in India into a reality," said Nita Ambani.