comScore

How it Works

No Luck By Chance: IIT study shows skill prevails over fate in online poker, rummy

As per the report, in both games, skill improves as users play more and more games, and there's no difference in this whether the games are played online or offline.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoySep 4, 2023 2:54 PM
No Luck By Chance: IIT study shows skill prevails over fate in online poker, rummy
T Per the report, in both poker and rummy, skill improves as users play more and more games, which implies that long-term success cannot be considered a random phenomenon.(Representative Image: Onur Binay via Unsplash)

On September 5, the Madras High Court will resume hearings related to the Tamil Nadu government's prohibition of online gambling. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has released a report affirming that poker and rummy are games of skill, whether played online or offline.

The IIT study involved an analysis of thousands of online gamers who had played a minimum of 30 and a maximum of 100 games at two-player, three-player, and six-player tables. The researchers found that skill plays a pivotal role in both poker and rummy.

"Amid ongoing conversations around online gaming, the exhaustive study examines the gameplay of various players to understand if the game focuses on skill, or an element of luck prevails,” said Tapan K Gandhi, Associate Professor, Dept. of Electrical Engineering, and Cadence Chair Professor of AI and Automation, IIT Delhi.

“Throughout our research, we were presented with compelling cases that made it clear that these games indeed require an innate understanding that aids the cognitive abilities of players," he added.

Per the report, in both poker and rummy, skill improves as users play more and more games, which implies that long-term success cannot be considered a random phenomenon.

The observation thus lends weight to the argument that the outcomes are influenced by the players' skills and expertise.

Moreover, the standard deviation of winning percentages in the study showed a consistent pattern, highlighting that players' performances become more stable as they accumulate more gaming experience. Standard deviation measures how dispersed the data is in relation to the mean.

This research also shows that there is no difference in online and offline versions of rummy and poker, as both require skills more than chance to succeed.


Tags
First Published on Sep 4, 2023 2:54 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Nazara Technologies secures Rs 100 crore investment from Zerodha founders

Nazara Technologies secures Rs 100 crore investment from Zerodha founders

How it Works

SEBI and Finfluencers: "You can’t regulate lakhs of people. You can’t attack freedom of speech...", says Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss AMC

SEBI and Finfluencers: "You can’t regulate lakhs of people. You can’t attack freedom of speech...", says Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss AMC

How it Works

Global news orgs ask lawmakers to protect their copyrights with ChatGPT, Open AI

Global news orgs ask lawmakers to protect their copyrights with ChatGPT, Open AI

How it Works

Finfluencer Abhishek Kar admits to giving ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ calls in disguise, violates SEBI norms

Finfluencer Abhishek Kar admits to giving ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ calls in disguise, violates SEBI norms

How it Works

CCI approves Air India-Vistara merger deal

CCI approves Air India-Vistara merger deal

How it Works

Tim Hortons opens third restaurant in Mumbai, marking 17 stores in India within a year

Tim Hortons opens third restaurant in Mumbai, marking 17 stores in India within a year

How it Works

Samsung launches AI-powered personalised food and recipe app

Samsung launches AI-powered personalised food and recipe app