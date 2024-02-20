comScore            

How it Works

NueGo partners with Delhi Capitals for the upcoming cricket season

This collaboration aligns with NueGo’s core values towards promoting eco-friendly travel and empowering women.

By  Storyboard18Feb 20, 2024 5:10 PM
NueGo partners with Delhi Capitals for the upcoming cricket season
NueGo brand logo will be featured on the leading trouser of the team’s official & training jersey, as part of the deal.

NueGo, India’s leading intercity electric AC bus service from GreenCell Mobility, proudly announces its latest collaboration with Delhi Capitals for the upcoming cricket season, set to commence on February 23rd.

NueGo will partner as the Associate Sponsor for Delhi Capitals cricket franchise. NueGo brand logo will be featured on the leading trouser of the team’s official & training jersey, as part of the deal. This collaboration aligns with NueGo’s core values towards promoting eco-friendly travel and empowering women.

Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility, "Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals signals a significant stride in our growth journey, emphasising our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and a shared winning ethos. In partnership with Delhi Capitals women’s team, our focus expands beyond sustainable mobility - it's about fostering inclusivity and empowering women. Aligned with the vision of Delhi Capitals, NueGo is dedicated to creating a supportive environment where every woman can excel, both on the field and beyond."

Sukhvinder Singh, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, "NueGO are one of the leaders in the sustainable mobility, and as they aim to expand their vision to inclusivity and women empowerment, we are delighted to welcome them to the Delhi Capitals family as our associate sponsor in this landmark moment for women's cricket in India. This partnership symbolises our shared values and commitment towards making an impact in the society. We look forward to a successful association with NueGo."

With this new alliance, NueGo has solidified its position with all three major sports leagues of the country: cricket, football, and kabaddi. This expansion, combined with existing agreement with Chennaiyan FC, demonstrates NueGo's continued commitment to fostering an eco-conscious culture and improving women sports in the country. Through this cricket partnership, NueGo will aim to inspire and spread awareness about safe and sustainable transportation to a wider audience.


Tags
First Published on Feb 20, 2024 5:10 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Zee says 'not involved in any negotiations' with Sony to salvage merger deal

Zee says 'not involved in any negotiations' with Sony to salvage merger deal

How it Works

League Chairman Arun Dhumal: IPL to start from March 22

League Chairman Arun Dhumal: IPL to start from March 22

How it Works

Cricketer Shubman Gill becomes Punjab's ‘state icon’ for Lok Sabha poll

Cricketer Shubman Gill becomes Punjab's ‘state icon’ for Lok Sabha poll

How it Works

AI avatars to attend work meetings on behalf of employees, says Otter CEO

AI avatars to attend work meetings on behalf of employees, says Otter CEO

How it Works

Amul expects turnover to cross $10 billion mark this year

Amul expects turnover to cross $10 billion mark this year

How it Works

MCA and Meta announce plans to counter spread of deceptive AI-generated content

MCA and Meta announce plans to counter spread of deceptive AI-generated content

How it Works

Young entrepreneurs should learn from Byju's mistakes: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Young entrepreneurs should learn from Byju's mistakes: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!