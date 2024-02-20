NueGo partners with Delhi Capitals for the upcoming cricket season

NueGo, India’s leading intercity electric AC bus service from GreenCell Mobility, proudly announces its latest collaboration with Delhi Capitals for the upcoming cricket season, set to commence on February 23rd.

NueGo will partner as the Associate Sponsor for Delhi Capitals cricket franchise. NueGo brand logo will be featured on the leading trouser of the team’s official & training jersey, as part of the deal. This collaboration aligns with NueGo’s core values towards promoting eco-friendly travel and empowering women.

Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility, "Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals signals a significant stride in our growth journey, emphasising our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and a shared winning ethos. In partnership with Delhi Capitals women’s team, our focus expands beyond sustainable mobility - it's about fostering inclusivity and empowering women. Aligned with the vision of Delhi Capitals, NueGo is dedicated to creating a supportive environment where every woman can excel, both on the field and beyond."

Sukhvinder Singh, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, "NueGO are one of the leaders in the sustainable mobility, and as they aim to expand their vision to inclusivity and women empowerment, we are delighted to welcome them to the Delhi Capitals family as our associate sponsor in this landmark moment for women's cricket in India. This partnership symbolises our shared values and commitment towards making an impact in the society. We look forward to a successful association with NueGo."