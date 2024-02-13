'One Nation One Election' possible? India Inc shows full support

India Inc has showcased its whole supports towards ‘One Nation One Election’, considering it would synchronise electoral cycles at the central as well as state levels, resulting in enhanced governance efficiency and boosting economic development.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind presided over a panel of representatives from industry bodies FICCI and CII and high-level committee members to discuss One Nation One Election and its benefits.

250000 members of FICCI believe that multiple elections at different levels across the country impact the ease of doing business, said FICCI president Anish Shah. Furthermore, it would incur avoidable costs for employees and well as employers and hamper the government’s decision making.

As a solution to the above, S K Pathak, secretary general proposed one election every five years for central, state and local bodies. This would be a viable solution and would ensure that all voters are in a universal electoral role, using India Stack technology.

FICCI also stated that it was time that the electoral process was reassessed, conducting that India is on its way to becoming the world’s third largest economy.

"CII's view was based on the economic benefits of streamlining the electoral process, that would enhance governance efficiency, and foster economic development," it said.

"It also affects the working of the governments due to officials being roped in for election duties. Investment decisions by the private sector tend to slow down prior to elections,” the CII added.