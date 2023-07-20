OTTs under MIB scanner: Now trailers, ads, promos must carry age classification

When trailers drop for the next Mirzapur season they’d come with an age classification rating. So will all other ads of all online content. Online curated content platforms must now incorporate age classification in all promotions and publicity material. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a fresh advisory, for platforms in the space, directing players to refer to the Code of Ethics (IT Rules 2021) for online curated content, for guidance on the same.

“Publishers must prominently display the classification rating in advertisements and promotional content across various media platforms for responsible content dissemination,” said an excerpt from the advisory.

As per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, online curated content means any curated catalogue of audio-visual content, other than news and current affairs content, which is owned by, licensed to or contracted to be transmitted by a publisher of online curated content, and made available on demand, including but not limited through subscription, over the internet or computer networks, and includes films, audio visual programmes, documentaries, television programmes, serials, podcasts and other such content.

Coming to the age classification, as per the same code, content which is suitable for children as well as people of all ages shall be classified as “U” rating, content which is suitable for persons aged 7 years and above, and can be viewed by a person under the age of 7 years with parental guidance, shall be classified as “U/A 7+” rating.

The other classifications include, content which is suitable for persons aged 13 years and above, and can be viewed by a person under the age of 13 years with parental guidance, shall be classified as “U/A 13+” rating, similarly content that can be viewed by a person under the age of 16 years with parental guidance, shall be classified as “U/A 16+” rating and finally online curated content which is restricted to adults shall be classified as “A” rating.

The content, according to the code, may be classified on the basis of themes and messages, violence, nudity, sex, language, drug and substance abuse and horror.

MIB has been an on cleansing drive for some time now. In a meeting chaired by I&B minister Anurag Thakur on July 18, OTT players were reminded that they must ensure that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse, camouflaged as creative expression.

The government has also suggested an additional layer of self-regulation for OTT (over-the-top) companies. The information and broadcasting ministry has proposed the formation of a team or body with members from the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), according to people familiar with the plan.

The team would review scripts before a special is commissioned. Once they approve it, ensuring that it is aligned with Indian values and culture, the script can proceed to production.