Parliament set for heavy legislative push as Data, AI and Tariff concerns dominate agenda

The Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled from December 1 to 19, 2025, is expected to be dominated by debates on digital regulation, trade headwinds, labour reforms, energy policy, and a series of high-impact bills that cut across sectors, according to sources tracking government and parliamentary preparations.

Senior officials familiar with the agenda said the government is preparing for a session where technology policy, data governance, e-commerce, and global trade developments will feature prominently alongside core economic reforms.

Digital Regulation & AI Governance

Lawmakers are likely to press ministries on the government’s evolving framework for artificial intelligence — particularly deepfakes, misinformation, and the proposed amendment to the IT Rules addressing synthetically generated content.

Sources said questions may also be raised on the India AI Mission, recently released AI governance guidelines, and the findings of the DPIIT committee studying AI–copyright intersections, including potential exemptions for text and data mining.

With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules now notified, MPs are expected to seek clarity on the timelines for designating Significant Data Fiduciaries, new restrictions on cross-border data transfers, and the Ministry’s recent hint that compliance deadlines may be shortened for large platforms.

Content Standards & Broadcasting Regulation

Following the government’s recent submissions in the Supreme Court on regulating obscene content online, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are expected to question ministries on enforcement gaps across social media, digital news and OTT platforms. The long-pending Broadcasting Services Bill may also return to the spotlight.

E-commerce & Competition Scrutiny

The Commerce Ministry’s proposal to revise FDI rules for inventory-based e-commerce meant for exports is set to feature in deliberations, along with compliance levels on dark patterns guidelines and “country of origin” disclosures. Questions may also arise on the status of the Digital Competition Bill, after recent indications that the government is assessing whether qualitative and quantitative thresholds need revision before the bill progresses.

Cybersecurity & Virtual Digital Assets

Members may seek updates on rising cybercrime incidents and the status of a national cybersecurity policy. On virtual digital assets, the Madras High Court’s view that crypto assets constitute “property” is likely to trigger questions on the broader regulatory framework, including custody norms, consumer protection and anti–money laundering oversight.

Economic & Trade Priorities

Impact of US Tariffs With the US imposing 50% tariffs on certain categories of Indian exports, Parliament is expected to press the Commerce Ministry on sector-wise disruptions and the government’s mitigation strategy, including ongoing multi-country FTA negotiations.

Carbon Markets & Climate Policy The power ministry may be questioned on India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme and implementation of recently notified sectoral emission-intensity targets. The EU’s stance on CBAM exemptions is expected to fuel pointed discussions on competitiveness concerns.

Critical Minerals & Industrial Policy The ₹7,280-crore rare earth magnet scheme under the National Critical Minerals Mission is expected to draw scrutiny — particularly India’s dependence on China for processing and the pace of domestic capacity creation.

Bills to Be Introduced This Session

According to internal legislative planning discussions, the government is preparing to introduce several key bills, including:

Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025: Consolidates multiple securities laws into a single framework to ease compliance.

Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Raises FDI limit in insurance from 74% to 100% to accelerate sector expansion.

Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025: Establishes HECI by merging UGC, AICTE and NCTE; sets up new accreditation and funding architecture.

Atomic Energy Bill, 2025: Opens the civil nuclear sector to private participation and streamlines regulation; aligns with plans to expand nuclear capacity to ~22 GW by 2032.

National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Aims to speed up land acquisition processes.

Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Implements Company Law Committee recommendations.

Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Strengthens institutional arbitration and limits judicial intervention.

The government will also table the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025 to scrap around 120 obsolete laws.

Bills already referred to committees — including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill and Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 — are expected to be taken up for passage.

Sector-Specific Issues Likely to Surface

Telecom: Expect questions around the national telecom policy draft, delays in 5G rollout, AGR dues of Vodafone-Idea, and status of the Mobile Number Verification platform.

Electronics Manufacturing: MPs may seek updates on the electronic components manufacturing scheme, progress of semiconductor fabs, and strategies to reduce import dependence on China.

Labour Codes: With implementation underway, discussions may cover state readiness, minimum wage setting, and rollout of gig worker protections under the Code on Social Security.

PLI Schemes: Underperforming Production-Linked Incentive schemes are likely to face scrutiny, along with demands for updates on new schemes proposed for chemicals, leather, apparel, toys, jewellery and handicrafts.

Waste Management: Legislators may raise concerns around compliance with QR-coded plastic packaging rules, readiness for trading EPR certificates, and availability of infrastructure ahead of the Construction and Demolition Waste Rules taking effect in April 2026.

Education and Coaching Sector: Rising student suicides and unregulated coaching centres — particularly those preparing students for NEET and IIT-JEE — will be on the agenda, sources said. The Higher Education Commission of India Bill is also expected to attract debate over centralisation of regulatory powers.

What Committees Will Focus On

Energy Committee: Briefings on renewable energy self-reliance and PLI schemes for solar modules.

External Affairs Committee: Review of India–China relations.

Commerce Committee: Briefing on India–US trade relations amid tariff escalations.

First Published on Nov 29, 2025 3:30 PM