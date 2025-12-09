PhysicsWallah commits over Rs 470 crore to subsidiaries, $2 million to Dubai-based Knowledge Planet

PhysicsWallah Limited (PW) has approved fresh investments of Rs 469.85 crore across three wholly owned subsidiaries --PenPencil Edu Services, Finz Fintech, and Finz Finance -- along with an additional $2 million (approximately Rs 16.7 crore) in Dubai-based Knowledge Planet Holding Limited (KPHL).

According to a stock exchange filing, the edtech company’s board approved the following investments: Rs 399.85 crore in PenPencil Edu Services; Rs 20 crore in Finz Fintech; Rs 50 crore in Finz Finance, and up to $2 million in Knowledge Planet Holding Ltd.

PW said the investment in PenPencil is intended to support corporate requirements and strategic growth initiatives. The investments in Finz Fintech, Finz Finance, and KPHL will be used to strengthen their working capital needs.

In its exchange filing, the company stated, “The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on December 8, 2025, approved investments in the equity shares of the wholly owned subsidiaries by way of subscription.”

'PW's subsidiaries'

PenPencil Edu Services, incorporated in August 2019, operates and manages online education classes and tutorials for teachers, coaching institutes, schools, and other educational institutions. The company reported a turnover of Rs 78.4 crore in FY25, up from Rs 64.5 crore in FY24, marking strong year-on-year growth.

Finz Fintech, incorporated in December 2024, offers financial and investment consulting, management consulting, and technology-enabled outsourcing services across India and global markets.

Finz Finance, newly registered as an NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, is engaged in leasing, hire purchase, and consumer/corporate financing services. The company is yet to commence full operations.

Knowledge Planet Holding Ltd (KPHL), incorporated in Dubai in 2021, provides education support, language training, computer training, and professional development services. The company reported a FY25 turnover of AED 15,094,369.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 11:26 AM