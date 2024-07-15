PM Modi emphasises importance of newspapers in journey to 'Viksit Bharat'

Underlining the importance of the role of the media in creating awareness about the rights and potential of the citizenry, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of newspapers and magazines in today's day and world.

Speaking on the sidelines of inauguration of Indian Newspaper Society (INS) Towers in Mumbai, Modi said that the media is not a mute spectator of the conditions of the nations but plays a major role in changing them.

He underlined the role of newspapers and magazines in the next 25-year journey to Viksit Bharat, while noting the media’s role in creating awareness about rights and potential of the citizenry. He cited the success of digital transactions in India as an example of how confident citizens achieve great success.

The PM said that major nations are interested in India’s digital public infrastructure and acknowledged the partnership of the media in these successes.

At the event, PM Modi mentioned the natural role of the media in creating discourse by discussing serious issues. He also emphasised the impact of government policies on the functioning of the media.

Meanwhile, he urged all media houses to join the trend for a better future for the younger generations. “I urge media houses to take forward such initiatives as an effort towards the nation”, he said. Noting the 75th-year celebrations of the Constitution of India, the Prime Minister underlined the important role of media in heightening the sense of duty and awareness of the citizens towards the Constitution.

Sharing how tourism too needs collective branding and marketing by everyone, the PM suggested that newspapers can choose a month to promote tourism of a particular state, this will increase mutual interest among the states.

Further, he requested the newspapers to enhance their global presence.

Reiterating India’s march to become the third largest economy in the near future, the PM said that it is the responsibility of the media to take India’s success to every corner of the globe.

“A country’s global image directly affects its economy”, he said. He also mentioned the growing importance of the Indian diaspora with the rise in the stature of India and its growing ability to contribute to global progress. He wished for the expansion of Indian publication in all UN languages. Websites, microsites or social media accounts of these publications can be in those languages, he suggested adding the ease provided by AI in such endeavours.