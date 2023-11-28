PM Modi nudges for local weddings; questions practice of Indian weddings abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is troubled by the trend of some "big families" conducting weddings abroad, and urged people to hold such celebrations on Indian soil so that the country's money does not leave its shores. In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said while shopping for weddings, people should give importance to products made in India only.

"The wedding season as well has commenced now. Some trade organisations estimate that there could be a business of around ₹5 lakh crore during this wedding season. While shopping for weddings, all of you should give importance to products made in India only, he said. And yes, since the topic of marriage has come up, one thing has been troubling me off and on for a long time and if I don't open up my heart's pain to my family members, who else do I do it with? Just ponder these days a new milieu is being created by some families to go abroad and conduct weddings. Is this at all necessary?," Modi said.

Traditionally a big economic event, the Indian wedding season is getting hotter now. A colossal surge in demand is seen with the commencement of the wedding season on November 23.

After consultations with trade bodies and stakeholders across 30 cities, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has predicted a substantial economic surge. With an estimated 38 lakh weddings expected to take place across the country, the mainline retail sector, encompassing goods and services, anticipates a staggering business worth Rs 4.74 lakh crore ($51 billion), as per CAIT. This marks a significant increase from last year's trade, which amounted to Rs 3.75 lakh crore for approximately 32 lakh weddings during the same period.

Modi highlighted that if people celebrate the festivities of marriages on Indian soil, amid the people of the country, the country's money will remain in the country. The people of the country will get an opportunity to render some service or the other at such weddings, he pointed out.

"Even poor people will tell their children about you wedding. Can you expand this mission of 'Vocal for Local'? Why don't we hold such wedding ceremonies in our own country? Modi said. It is possible that the kind of system you want may not be there today, but if we organise such events, systems will also develop. This is a topic related to very big families. I hope this pain of mine will definitely reach those big families, the prime minister said. In his remarks, Modi also asserted that when the people at large take charge of nation building, no power in the world can stop that country from moving forward."