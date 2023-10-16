PM Modi says India keen to host the Olympics in 2036

India is keen to host the Olympics in 2036 announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his keynote address during the inauguration of 141st IOC session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's grand theatre in Mumbai.

PM Modi also suggested that hosting Olympics on the nation’s own land has been the dream of 140 crore Indians for years now and added that the country wishes to fulfil this dream with IOC’s support.

IOC is also likely to include cricket for the Los Angeles Games in 2028 following its Executive Board (EB) meeting. Inclusion of four other games-- squash, lacrosse (sixes), baseball and softball and flag football will also be decided during the IOC's session in Mumbai that was set open by PM Modi.

PM Modi also emphasised that India’s sports landscape is evolving, evident through the nation’s performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He also pointed out that the government is encouraging sports at every level by organising events like Khelo India University Games, Youth Games, Summer Games, MP sports competition and para games among others.

PM Modi also congratulated Indian men’s cricket team on registering a win against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. He also highlighted that India’s performance at the Asian Games 2023 was historic.

PM Modi said, “India is ready for global sports events.” He added “In front of you all, I want to express the feelings of 140 crore Indians; India is excited to host Olympics on its own land.”

During the keynote address, PM Modi said, that “Sports does not just generate champions, it promotes peace.” Sports is also a way to connect the world, “Faster, higher, stronger together”, he added while concluding his address and declaring the session open IOC President Thomas Bach also praised India for its performance at the Asian Games 2023 where India bagged 107 medals including 28 gold. Bach said, ““Another illustration of the growing Olympic spirit is the outstanding performance of the Indian athletes at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Congratulations to India on its record-breaking medal haul. This is something that the entire Olympic community in India can be very proud of.”

Talking about the upcoming Paris Olympic Games in 2024, Bach said, ““The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be an excellent demonstration of the enduring relevance of our values in our times. The athletes, the fans, the entire Olympic community – all of us are looking forward to Paris 2024, which will truly be Olympic Games of a new era: younger, more inclusive, more urban, more sustainable.” Bach further added, “The first Olympic Games with full gender parity. The first Olympic Games inspired, planned and delivered in line with our Olympic Agenda reforms from start to finish.”

At the start of the event, the IOC member Nita Ambani said, " In this meeting of the IOC, I see the confluence of two wonderful forces. One is the Olympic Movement, which unites humanity and transcends all national, racial, religious and linguistic barriers. The other is India, the world's largest democracy as the host of this meeting."