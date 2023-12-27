comScore

Prasar Bharati enters MoU with Radio Televisyen Malaysia

This partnership is aimed to promote cooperation in public broadcasting in the field of radio and television.

By  Storyboard18Dec 27, 2023 5:00 PM
Prasar Bharati enters MoU with Radio Televisyen Malaysia
With this, the total number of MoUs signed by Prasar Bharati with different countries has increased to 46.(Representative Image: Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

India’s Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Radio Televisyen Malaysia, the Public Service Broadcaster of Malaysia in order to promote cooperation in public broadcasting in the field of radio and television.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was apprised of the MoU last month, which has an immense potential to strengthen the cooperation in the field of broadcasting, exchange of news, and audio-visual programmes as well as significantly augment India’s friendly relations with the countries. With this, the total number of MoUs signed by Prasar Bharati with different countries has increased to 46.

Prasar Bharati plays a very important role in nation building and lays continuous focus on providing meaningful and accurate content to one and all, both within the country and abroad. These MoUs are going to be crucial in distribution of content in other countries, in developing partnerships with international broadcasters and exploring new strategies to address the demands of new technologies. The major benefit arising out of signing of MoUs are exchange of programmes in the areas of Culture, Education, Science, Technology, Sports, News and other fields on gratis/non-gratis basis.


First Published on Dec 27, 2023 5:00 PM

