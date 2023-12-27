Prasar Bharati enters MoU with Radio Televisyen Malaysia

India’s Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Radio Televisyen Malaysia, the Public Service Broadcaster of Malaysia in order to promote cooperation in public broadcasting in the field of radio and television.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was apprised of the MoU last month, which has an immense potential to strengthen the cooperation in the field of broadcasting, exchange of news, and audio-visual programmes as well as significantly augment India’s friendly relations with the countries. With this, the total number of MoUs signed by Prasar Bharati with different countries has increased to 46.