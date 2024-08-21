Prasar Bharati invites proposals for integration of app with its upcoming OTT platform

Prasar Bharati has invited proposals for the integration of app platforms with its soon-to-be-launched OTT platform.
One of the proposals is for app-in-app integration of OTT apps, gaming apps, educational apps or other apps on a revenue share model, where only the applicant platform will share the content with Prasar Bharti's OTT platform.
The other proposal is for app-in-app integration of OTT apps, gaming apps, educational apps or other apps on a revenue share model for the exchange of content between the applicant platform and Prasar Bharti.
All the proposals will be processed as per the guidelines in Chapter 11 of Content Sourcing Policy, which were released on July 9 and the application platform and its content must abide by the eligibility conditions and other terms and conditions of the Policy, the pubcaster said.
The Gaming apps promoting 'monetary transactions' and 'betting' or 'game of chance' in any mode will not be allowed.
No processing fee will be charged for the processing of the applications and there is no last date for submission of proposals.
The received proposals will be processed on a 'first-come, first-serve basis', following the content requirements of Prasar Bharati and the merit of the proposals as per Content Sourcing Policy -2024.
The proposals are invited via email only.