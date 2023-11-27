comScore

How it Works

Press Council of India sends notices to editors of multiple newspapers for "camouflaged" advertisement

The elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25. Its results will be declared along with those of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh on December 3.

By  Storyboard18Nov 27, 2023 10:38 AM
Press Council of India sends notices to editors of multiple newspapers for "camouflaged" advertisement
Listing the newspapers that have been served the show-cause notices, the Press Council of India (PCI) on Friday said in a statement that its "Chairperson Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, has taken suo-motu cognizance" of the said content published by them on November 20.

The Press Council of India has sent notices to editors of several newspapers over the publication of an advertisement that was allegedly "camouflaged" to look like a headline during the Rajasthan assembly polls. The elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25. Its results will be declared along with those of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh on December 3, as per PTI.

Listing the newspapers that have been served the show-cause notices, the Press Council of India (PCI) on Friday said in a statement that its "Chairperson Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, has taken suo-motu cognizance" of the said content published by them on November 20, the PTI report further said.

"Publication of banner headline camouflaged as news headline right below the newspaper masthead, appears to be in violation of Norms and Journalistic Conduct, 2022 edition, with regard to Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections, 2023," the PCI statement read.

"Show-cause notices have been issued to the editors of all the aforesaid newspapers for filing a reply," it added.

The print media watchdog, however, did not share details about the alleged content published by the newspapers.


Tags
First Published on Nov 27, 2023 10:38 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns