Print ad space per publication up by 5% in H1 2024 over last year

ADVERTISEMENT
Print advertising space per publication has witnessed an increase of 5% in the first half of 2024, over the last year, according to the latest TAM Adex report.
Advertising space in the first half of 2023 grew by 5% and 11% in 2022, compared to their respective same period of the year before.
In terms of sectors advertising in the print space, education topped the list at 19%, followed by services at 15%, auto at 13%, banking/finance/investment/ at 10%, retail with 8%, personal accessories with 5%, food and beverages with 4%, personal healthcare with 4%, durables with 4% and telecom products at 2%.
Telecom products was the only new entrant among the top 10 sectors in the Print medium. In terms of advertising for categories, cars topped the list with 7%, coaching/competitive exam with 6%, multiple courses with 6%, real estate with 5%, two-wheelers with 5%, hospitals with 4%, retail outlets/jewellers with 5%, retail outlets/electronics with 3%, school with 3% and cellular phones at 2%.
Cars saw the highest ad space growth of 25% increase during the first half of 2024 over the same period last year.
Maruti Suzuki India stood at the leading advertiser in the first half of 2024. The advertiser was followed by SBS Biotech, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Retail, Samsung India Electronics, Allen Career Institute, LIC of India, Titan Company, and Kent Ro System.
The report further added that Hindi and English language publications together contributed more than 60% share of ad volume during both the first half of 2023 and 2024.
In H1 2024, Hindi shared stood at 38%, English at 28%, Marathi 8%, Telugu 5%, and Tamil 5%.
Further, advertising of discount promotions was the highest in the H1 2024 at 44%, followed by multiple promotions at 41%, add-on promotion with 5%, volume promotion at 3%, exchange promotion at 4% and others at 3%.