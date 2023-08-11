Print advertising sees 5 percent growth in H1, Maruti Suzuki leads advertisers list

In the first half of 2023 (January to June), ad space per publication in print grew by 43 percent compared to the first half of 2021 and the 5 percent over the corresponding period in 2022.As per TAM’s report, the education sector topped with 19 percent share of ad space followed by services with 16 percent share and auto with 11 percent. Personal care/personal hygiene was in the tenth spot with 2 percent share during H1. During January-June 2023, there were a total of 1,08,000 brands advertised in print.

Maruti Suzuki India topped the advertisers’ list followed by SBS Biotech. Reliance Retail moved to the third rank in H1 compared to eighth spot in the first half of 2022. Aakash Byju's was the top brand in print during the first half of 2023 followed by FIITJEE.

The coaching/competitive exam centre took the lead in ad space with 98 percent growth during Jan-Jun’23 compared to January-June 2022. Aura Services N V and Lotus365.com were the top exclusive advertiser & brand r in Jan-Jun’23 compared to January-June 2022. The sales promotion advertising took over 29 percent share of ad space in print during January-June 2023.

Only retail outlets-jewellers and retail outlets-electronics/durables category maintain its rank in H1 of 2022-23.

The ad space in the first half of 2022-23 grew by 36 percent and 43 percent compared to the same period of 2021 respectively. In the first half of 2023, ad space increased 5 percent over the corresponding period in 2022.