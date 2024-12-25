            
Radio ad volumes see 2% increase in Jan-Sept 2024; LIC Housing Finance, Vimal Pan Masala leading advertisers

LIC Housing Finance and Vimal Pan Masala were the leading advertisers in the January-September period of 2024, according to the TAM AdEx data.

By  Akanksha NagarDec 25, 2024 10:05 AM
During the January-September period this year, the top 10 advertisers together covered 12% share of ad volumes on radio advertising. (Image source: Unsplash)

From January to September 2024, radio advertising experienced a 2% growth in ad volumes per station compared to the same period last year, according to the latest TAM AdEx report.

Services sector witnessed a 30% share of the ad volumes, followed by auto at 10%, banking/finance/investment with 9%, retail with 9%, food & beverages with 8%, education with 8%, personal accessories with 7%, building, industrial & land materials/equipments 3%, personal healthcare with 3% and durables 2%.

Among the 8500 advertisers, LIC stood as the leading advertiser followed by Vimal Pan Masala, Maruti Suzuki India, SBS Biotech, LIC housing Finance, GCMMF, Tata Motors, Reliance Retail, Vishnu Packaging, Hyundai Motor India and Renault India.

The report noted that during the January-September period this year, the top 10 advertisers together covered 12% share of ad volumes on radio advertising.

In the period, there were more than 5,000 exclusive advertisers present during the same period as compared with last year.

Cars among categories witnessed the highest increase in ad secondages with the growth of 60% followed by retail outlets-jewellers with 50% growth during the same period this year as compared to the same period last year.

In terms of geographies, Jaipur was the leading city with the highest share of ad volumes on radio, followed by New Delhi, Nagpur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Pune, Bangalore and Vadodara.

Evening was the most preferred time-band on radio followed by morning and afternoon time-bands on radio advertising.

Evening and morning time bands together added a 69% share of ad volumes.

Ad commercials with 20-40 seconds was most preferred for advertising on radio during both the H1 periods of 2023 and 2024.


First Published on Dec 25, 2024 8:49 AM

