comScore

How it Works

Rahul Dravid surpasses SRK in cricket World Cup '23 endorsements

As per a recent TAM Sports report, sports personalities secured the maximum endorsements in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

By  Storyboard18Dec 18, 2023 10:11 AM
Rahul Dravid surpasses SRK in cricket World Cup '23 endorsements
Rahul Dravid, Team India's coach, dominated the endorsement landscape in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, leading both the overall and sports celebrity rankings. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 witnessed a 55 percent increase in the volume of advertisements featuring celebrity endorsements compared to the 2019 edition.

In this year's tournament, sports personalities emerged as the most sought-after faces for brand endorsements, accounting for 58 percent of the total endorsements, a significant surge from the 26 percent recorded in the 2019 season. In contrast, film actors saw a dip in their endorsement share, dropping from 60 percent to 30 percent.

Rahul Dravid, Team India's coach, dominated the endorsement landscape in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, leading both the overall and sports celebrity rankings.

The top 5 sports personalities in endorsement popularity were Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

Top five overall endorsers were Rahul Dravid followed by Shahrukh Khan, M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

The leading advertisers were Vishnu Packaging, K P Pan Foods, Sporta Technologies, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coca Cola India.

Top five brands were Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, dream11.Com, Bharat Petroleum Mak and Thums Up.

When it comes to celebrity couples, Ajay Devgan/Kajol, Akshay Kumar/Twinkal Khanna, Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor/Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone/Ranveer Singh led the list.

--


Tags
First Published on Dec 18, 2023 10:11 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Lok Sabha passes Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023

Lok Sabha passes Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023

How it Works

Zee-Sony Merger: Sony agrees to discuss merger deadline extension

Zee-Sony Merger: Sony agrees to discuss merger deadline extension

How it Works

India’s SFV platforms have user base of 250 million; 2/3rd hail from tier-2 cities

India’s SFV platforms have user base of 250 million; 2/3rd hail from tier-2 cities

How it Works

Indian Research and Insights industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023

Indian Research and Insights industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023

How it Works

Cox Media Group claims to have capability to listen to ambient conversations of consumers for targeted ads

Cox Media Group claims to have capability to listen to ambient conversations of consumers for targeted ads

How it Works

Hindustan Unilever dominates GEC ad volume in first three quarters of 2023

Hindustan Unilever dominates GEC ad volume in first three quarters of 2023

How it Works

Only 18 percent borrowers understand the data privacy guidelines: Home Credit India survey

Only 18 percent borrowers understand the data privacy guidelines: Home Credit India survey

How it Works

Accenture unveils Generative AI Studio in Bengaluru

Accenture unveils Generative AI Studio in Bengaluru