Rahul Dravid surpasses SRK in cricket World Cup '23 endorsements

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 witnessed a 55 percent increase in the volume of advertisements featuring celebrity endorsements compared to the 2019 edition.

In this year's tournament, sports personalities emerged as the most sought-after faces for brand endorsements, accounting for 58 percent of the total endorsements, a significant surge from the 26 percent recorded in the 2019 season. In contrast, film actors saw a dip in their endorsement share, dropping from 60 percent to 30 percent.

Rahul Dravid, Team India's coach, dominated the endorsement landscape in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, leading both the overall and sports celebrity rankings.

The top 5 sports personalities in endorsement popularity were Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

Top five overall endorsers were Rahul Dravid followed by Shahrukh Khan, M S Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

The leading advertisers were Vishnu Packaging, K P Pan Foods, Sporta Technologies, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coca Cola India.

Top five brands were Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, dream11.Com, Bharat Petroleum Mak and Thums Up.

When it comes to celebrity couples, Ajay Devgan/Kajol, Akshay Kumar/Twinkal Khanna, Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor/Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone/Ranveer Singh led the list.