Reflecting on the company culture of a women-led company

In celebrating International Women’s Day, it’s a fitting time to shine a spotlight on the often underappreciated aspect of company culture within women-led enterprises. Stepping into the offices of women-led companies, there's an undeniable energy that permeates the air—a sense of empowerment, collaboration, and inclusivity that sets the tone for every interaction and decision made within the organization. Having been fortunate enough to work in such an environment, I can attest to the transformative power and unique dynamics that shape the DNA of these organizations when women are seen as equals.

At the heart of companies which are women-led, lies a deep commitment to gender equality and diversity. Visionary women defy societal norms, and their organization embodies the belief that true progress can only be achieved through inclusivity and empowerment. Here, gender is not a barrier but a catalyst for change, driving them to challenge conventions, amplify diverse voices, and champion equality in all aspects of their work. When such an environment is cultivated, women feel empowered and free to make the decision, if desired, to become mothers without the fear of losing their job. This can be a daunting decision for a woman in an organization where maternity leave is seen as drawback or end of someone’s career. A supportive company culture which celebrates maternity, understands the positive impact which motherhood can have on the organization.

Another aspect of a company culture in a women-led organization, is the emphasis on collaboration and support. Unlike traditional corporate environments where competition and male intimidation can emerge, in women-led companies tend to be more cognizant and foster a culture of solidarity and safety. In women centric organizations, whether there is a brainstorming session, team project, or simply lending a helping hand, there's a sense of unity and mutual respect that underscores every interaction in the organization. Such companies encourage employees to voice their opinions and ideas in an open safe space. In such environments, leaders discover the power of collective wisdom and the transformative impact of working together towards a common goal.

Moreover, another key area which a woman-led company prioritizes is mentorship and professional development. Recognizing the importance of nurturing talent and fostering growth, and offering mentorship programs and career advancement opportunities, leads to a culture that supports an individual’s desire to grow and learn. Personally, I've had the privilege to know and be guided by inspirational women leaders like Victoria Lara, CEO of a Latino Advertising Agency, and Patricia Varas, University Spanish Professor, who have not only shared their knowledge and expertise but also instilled in me the confidence to embrace new challenges and seize opportunities for growth. I’ve also had the opportunity to mentor women like Delia Olmos-Garcia, now an Executive Director at NGO, and help them come out of their shell and the build confidence needed to succeed and take up any challenge.

In addition to professional development, a company culture that places a strong emphasis on holistic well-being and work-life balance, foster a happier work environment. Understanding that employees are humans and have a life outside of their work, enables an organization to offer perks and a more balanced workspace. Since inception, work-life balance is an integral part of our company culture. We’ve kept an early start for an early end to the workday, so individuals can pursue other passions. After COVID, we also decided, with the input of our employees, to continue working from home. This gives employees, who are mothers or caretakers, the opportunity for flexibility. In this nurturing environment, I've learned to prioritize self-care and strike a harmonious balance between my professional and personal life—a lesson that has enriched not only my career but also my overall quality of life.

In conclusion, the company culture within a women-led company is not just a set of values or policies but a way of life—a testament to the transformative power of inclusive leadership and collective empowerment. An environment where diversity is celebrated, collaboration is cherished, and every voice is heard and valued will foster success and happiness. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us not only recognize the achievements of women leaders but also reaffirm our commitment to fostering inclusive workplaces where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

Monica Becerril, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Unived - a pioneer in vegan specialty and sports nutrition