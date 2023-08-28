comScore

Reliance AGM: Mukesh Ambani says, Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere

Catch key updates from Reliance Industries' 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

By  Storyboard18Aug 28, 2023 2:50 PM
India has scale. India has data. India has talent. But we also need AI-ready digital infrastructure that can handle AI's immense computational demands. We stand committed to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity: Mukesh Ambani. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's address to shareholders on the conglomerate's performance and future plans as he takes the stage for the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Jio to lead India-specific AI solutions, says Mukesh Ambani. A global AI revolution is reshaping the world around us. Jio Platforms wants to lead in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering benefit of AI to Indians, businesses and govt: Mukesh Ambani

India has scale. India has data. India has talent. But we also need AI-ready digital infrastructure that can handle AI's immense computational demands. We stand committed to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity: Mukesh Ambani


First Published on Aug 28, 2023 2:50 PM

