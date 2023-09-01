Samsung launches AI-powered personalised food and recipe app

Samsung has launched Food, an AI-based recipe service, in 104 countries and in 8 languages. The 'Food' has a databank of over 160,000 recipes and will act as an assistant to help you discover new dishes.

It can also create tailored meal plans according to diet and can order ingredients needed for the recipes online. It will also serve as a hub for all your smart cooking appliances.

Samsung says Food will provide a step-by-step guide on how to prepare and create dishes. The company has partnered with Whisk, a smart food platform, that it acquired in 2019.

“By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalised, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms," said Chanwoo Park, Samsung Executive Vice-President and head of the digital appliances business.

The app will run on supported smartphones and smart home appliances from Samsung. Users can sort through the recipes and save them.

Once saved, Food will sort through the recipe and create shopping lists for the ingredients, and can even alter recipes to suit lifestyle, for example - vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants of the same dish.