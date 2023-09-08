ZEE Case: SAT sets new date for Punit Goenka vs. SEBI Case

Previously, SAT had withheld its judgment in the case involving Zee Entertainment Enterprises' MD and CEO, Punit Goenka, versus SEBI, and had instructed SEBI to submit a response by September 4.

In a preceding session, SAT declined to grant interim relief to Punit Goenka and Essel Group chairman Subash Chandra. This decision followed SEBI's actions in barring them from holding key managerial roles in any publicly traded company, alleging misappropriation of funds from the media company. This was followed by Chandra and Goenka challenging the SEBI order at SAT.