            

      Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital due to heatstroke

      Bollywood superstar was in Ahmedabad to support his team Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 first qualifier match. Reports say it was during the match when he suffered a heatstroke.

      By  Storyboard18May 22, 2024 8:01 PM
      As soon as the news of Khan being admitted to the hospital began doing the rounds, netizens and fans on social media wished for his speedy recovery.

      Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to the KD hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heatstroke. The actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

      "The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital," news agency IANS reported.

      Been busy with his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, which is gearing up for the finals, on the work front, King Khan recently delivered three blockbuster films: "Pathan," "Jawan," and "Dunki". Additionally, King Khan is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a grey-shaded role as a don.

      A few reports have also claimed that the actor was later discharged, on the same day.


      First Published on May 22, 2024 8:01 PM

