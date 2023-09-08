comScore

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' shatters records; collects Rs 75 cr on opening day

SRK's 'Jawan' collected a total of Rs 75 crore on the first day of its release, as per a report on sacnilk.

By  Storyboard18Sep 8, 2023 12:14 PM
The highest percentage of occupancy, among major cities, came from Chennai (81 per cent), followed by Hyderabad (75.25 percent) and Kolkata (73 percent). The lowest occupancy was found in Pune (42 percent). (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The much-anticipated movie Jawan, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara broke the all-time record for a movie with the highest collections on the opening day of its release, on Thursday.

As per a report on sacnilk.com, the movie collected a net total of Rs 75 crore on the first day of its release in India. Rs 65 crore net was collected for the Hindi version, Rs 5 crore net was collected for the Tamil version while Rs 5 crore net was collected for the Telugu version of the movie.

The highest occupancy at theatres was for night shows (69.34 percent) while the lowest occupancy was for morning shows (46.11 percent), the report stated.

The highest percentage of occupancy, among major cities, came from Chennai (81 per cent), followed by Hyderabad (75.25 percent) and Kolkata (73 percent). The lowest occupancy was found in Pune (42 percent).

The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role and also has the likes of Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles. "Jawan" also has an extended cameo from Deepika Padukone and a cameo from Sanjay Dutt.


First Published on Sep 8, 2023 12:14 PM

