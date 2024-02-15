Sony bags live telecast rights for Celebrity Cricket League

Sony Sports Network has bagged the live telecast rights for the 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League, ensuring that fans across the nation can witness the thrilling action unfold.

The Celebrity Cricket League, now in its 10th season, is set to begin on 23rd February. It will feature some of the biggest names from India's film industry, including Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeepa, Sohail Khan, Akhil Akkineni, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Aarya, Jisshu Sengupta, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. The tournament will be held at various venues, including Sharjah (UAE), as well as multiple cities in India, such as Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum and Vizag, which will also host the playoffs and finals.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, "Celebrity Cricket League has carved its niche in the hearts of cricket and cinema enthusiasts alike and showcases great entertainment value. Sony Sports Network is pleased to partner with Celebrity Cricket League to bring star-studded moments straight from the pitch to the viewers."

Vishnu Induri, Founder of CCL, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Sony Sports Network for the telecast of the Celebrity Cricket League on Indian television. Sony Sports Network is known for airing some of the best sports events throughout the year, and we are proud to have joined forces with a broadcaster that caters to millions of sports enthusiasts every day. Since its inception, the league has established itself as a prominent source of entertainment by offering high-quality cricketing action and has gained immense popularity. The previous season garnered an impressive cumulative TV and digital reach, exceeding 250 million viewers nationwide.”