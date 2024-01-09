Sports TV genre experienced a 53 percent increase in advertising volumes during April-June 2023

The sports channel genre experienced a 53 percent increase in advertising volumes during April-June 2023 when compared to January-March 2023. During July-September 23, the 'durables' sector emerged as a newcomer among the top 10 sectors, with the ‘Services’ sector leading the list. Ecommerce-media/entertainment/social Media’ was the leading category with 39 percent share of ad volumes in July-Sept 23.

'One9 Trion' and 'Flipkart.com' were exclusive advertisers present in the top 10 list during July-September 2023 compared to April-June 2023.

‘Hair Removers’ category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 81 percent. 30+ categories registered Positive growth. .

The cricket program dominated the sports channel genre for four consecutive quarters, holding over 50 percent of the ad volumes, making it the most prominent program genre.

During July-September 2023, Services and Food & Beverages sectors retained their 1st and 2nd positions with 50 percent and 7 percent share of ad volumes over April-June 2023. Together, the top 10 sectors covered 88 percent share of ad volumes on Television Advertising for Sports Genre.

Durables was the only new sector that entered the top 10 list during July-September 2023, compared to its 12th position in April-June 2023.



International Cricket Council, GCMMF and Vini Product were the new entrants in the top 10 advertiser list in July-September 2023 over April-June 2023.

During July-September 2023, One8 Trion and Flipkart.Com were the exclusive advertisers that entered the top 10 list compared to April-June 2023. The top 10 advertisers contributed 62 percent share of ad volumes in July-September 2023.

During July-September 2023, the top 10 brands covered 53 percent share of ad volumes on Television Advertising for Sports Genre. Total five brands were new entrants in the top 10 brand list in July-September 2023 over April-June 2023. Also, there were two exclusive brands present in July-September 2023 compared to April-June 2023.