Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network inks MoU with Telangana for Rs 4,000 crore AI data centre

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited, soon to be renamed Aqylon Nexus Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to develop a 50 MW AI and hyperscale green data centre campus in the state.

The company informed stock exchanges that the proposed project entails an investment of Rs 4,000 crore and will span 20 acres in Fab City, Tukkuguda. The MoU was executed on December 9, 2025.

According to the regulatory filing, the project aims to build a state-of-the-art infrastructure hub to support advanced AI workloads and large-scale data processing needs. The agreement does not involve any shareholding arrangements or related-party transactions.

The MoU will remain valid for two years and allows either party to terminate it with a 30-day written notice.

The company noted that the project aligns with its strategic shift toward building large-scale digital infrastructure under its upcoming brand name, Aqylon Nexus Limited.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 5:54 PM