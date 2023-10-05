Starbucks to get rid of disposable cups by 2030: Reports

In what can be called a sustainable move, coffeehouse company Starbucks is likely to do away with its disposable cups which had the stamp of its iconic logo, and exuded a feeling of privilege and superiority. By 2030, Starbucks wants to do away with its disposable cups because disposable products are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions.

But, this isn’t the first time such news on Starbucks has surfaced. In 2008, the company had announced that it wanted its cups to be recyclable or reusable.

For years, Starbucks had been increasing the amount of recycled materials in disposable paper cups, stated an article. In 2022, and in some markets, the coffeehouse company began to make use of single-use paper cups, which contained 30 percent recycled material, signifying a 10 percent jump in the content presence.

Beginning from early 2025, the company aims to have all cups at 30 percent recycled material in all the stores in the United States.