comScore

How it Works

Starbucks to get rid of disposable cups by 2030: Reports

Beginning from early 2025, the company aims to have all cups at 30 percent recycled material in all the stores in the United States.

By  Storyboard18Oct 5, 2023 5:01 PM
Starbucks to get rid of disposable cups by 2030: Reports
In 2022, and in some markets, the coffeehouse company began to make use of single-use paper cups, which contained 30 percent recycled material, signifying a 10 percent jump in the content presence. (Representative Image: KAL VISUALS via Unsplash)

In what can be called a sustainable move, coffeehouse company Starbucks is likely to do away with its disposable cups which had the stamp of its iconic logo, and exuded a feeling of privilege and superiority. By 2030, Starbucks wants to do away with its disposable cups because disposable products are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions.

But, this isn’t the first time such news on Starbucks has surfaced. In 2008, the company had announced that it wanted its cups to be recyclable or reusable.

For years, Starbucks had been increasing the amount of recycled materials in disposable paper cups, stated an article. In 2022, and in some markets, the coffeehouse company began to make use of single-use paper cups, which contained 30 percent recycled material, signifying a 10 percent jump in the content presence.

Beginning from early 2025, the company aims to have all cups at 30 percent recycled material in all the stores in the United States.

Reusable cups, which were not used during Covid-19, made a comeback in some stores in July 2021.


Tags
First Published on Oct 5, 2023 5:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

One in ten schools provide a customised privacy notice for children and execute age verification: Report

One in ten schools provide a customised privacy notice for children and execute age verification: Report

How it Works

90 percent of marketing leaders find their role more complex: Report

90 percent of marketing leaders find their role more complex: Report

How it Works

ONDC forays into skill-based services; plans to rope in Urban Company

ONDC forays into skill-based services; plans to rope in Urban Company

How it Works

India's services sector activity expands again in September as PMI rises to 61.0

India's services sector activity expands again in September as PMI rises to 61.0

How it Works

NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm acquires 100 percent stake in game marketing agency PublishMe

NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore arm acquires 100 percent stake in game marketing agency PublishMe

How it Works

Social media ads draw 34 percent Indian consumers this festive season: Study

Social media ads draw 34 percent Indian consumers this festive season: Study

How it Works

78 percent Indian marketers feel confident about using AI tools: study

78 percent Indian marketers feel confident about using AI tools: study