Super Bowl 2024: US employers prepare for ‘Super Flu’ outbreak

The highly anticipated Super Bowl 2024, one of America's biggest game nights, took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas on Sunday. In the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs won against the 49ers with a score of 25-22 in overtime, earning them the Lombardi Trophy. After the big match, businesses all over the United States are preparing for an outbreak of the ‘Super Bowl Flue’ or simply the ‘Super Flue’ on Monday.

A survey from UKG, a human resources, payroll, and workforce management solutions provider, claimed that an estimated 16.1 million employees plan to miss work the day after the Super Bowl Sunday. As the game night wraps up, employers can anticipate to see fewer faces in the office on Monday as millions of Americans call in sick to work, following the celebrations.

According to the survey, 22.5 million US employees, constituting 14 percent of the workforce, expect they will miss at least some work on Monday while 45 million anticipate being less productive than usual.