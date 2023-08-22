comScore

Tata Capital appoints Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Shubman Gill will soon be launched which will highlight the brands’ purpose of being a responsible financial partner fulfilling India’s aspirations.

By  Storyboard18Aug 22, 2023 12:27 PM
As per Abonty Banerjee, chief operating officer- digital and marketing, Tata Capital, "Cricket is a unifying sport in India across all customer segments. We see him as a great fit for our brand values of reliability, dynamism, innovation, and a determination to deliver the best."

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has announced the appointment of cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador.

Commenting on the partnership, Abonty Banerjee, chief operating officer- digital and marketing, Tata Capital, said, "We are really excited to announce our association with Shubman Gill and to welcome him into the Tata Capital family. His journey in the world of cricket mirrors the journey of Tata Capital in the financial services sector – we are both driven by passion, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Cricket is a unifying sport in India across all customer segments. We see him as a great fit for our brand values of reliability, dynamism, innovation, and a determination to deliver the best. We believe that Shubman will play a vital role in journey of growth of our brand as we strive towards becoming India’s preferred financial services company.”

Speaking about the association with Tata Capital, Gill said, “It is a privilege to be associated with Tata Capital - a brand with a strong legacy of excellence, innovation and commitment. These are the same values that I live by as I strive to deliver consistency for the country. Tata Capital's objective of empowering and enabling people to achieve their dreams resonates deeply with me, and I am delighted to be a part of this brand journey."


First Published on Aug 22, 2023 11:54 AM

