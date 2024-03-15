Tata Group likely to acquire Walt Disney Co.'s stake in Tata Play

Tata Group plans on buying Walt Disney Co’s stake in Tata Play, giving itself full control of the subscription television broadcaster, ET reported.
As per reports, the companies are in early talks about the acquisition of Disney’s minority yet significant stake in Tata Play. The acquisition would value Tata Play at around a billion dollars.
Reliance Industries Limited’s Viacom18 has recently inked a binding agreement with the Walt Disney Company to merge their media operations in India and form a joint venture that will see the businesses of Viacom18 and Star India being combined. The joint venture is valued at around $8.5 billion.
RIL has also signed a binding agreement on Thursday, March 14, with two subsidiaries of Paramount Global to acquire the latter's stake in Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,286 crore, Reliance's exchange filing stated.