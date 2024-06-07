Tata Motors launches Altroz Racer

Tata Motors has launched Altroz Racer - the sporty avatar of the company’s premium hatchback. The performance aspect in the Altroz goes higher with the introduction of the 1.2 L Turbo petrol engine. Elevated with the race car inspired exterior and interior look coupled with a power of 120 Ps @ 5500 rpm and torque of 170 Nm @ 1750 to 4000 rpm, this sporty evolution of the Altroz promises an experience of pure exhilaration with every drive.

India’s leading automotive manufacturer latest model comes at a price of Rs 9,49,000 for R1 variant, Rs 10,49,000 for R2 and Rs 10,99,000 for R3.

The hatchback offers a 6 speed manual gearbox that ensures peppy drivability in city traffic and on highways, along with a 360 degree camera, 26.03 cm infotainment touchscreen, ventilated seats and 6 airbags . With improved technology, features and class-leading safety in a hatchback, the Altroz Racer will be available in 3 variants (R1, R2 and R3) with a choice of three colours (Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White). Furthermore, beefing up the Altroz line up, Tata Motors has also introduced two new variants (XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in its Altroz range. These two new additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel and CNG powertrains.

Commenting on the launch of Tata Altroz Racer, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "Strengthening the Altroz line up, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer - a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one’s everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment leading features and a tech first approach, make the Racer desirable for the new gen customers who are connected, fashion forward and want to drive a car that makes them stand out. With its performance driven DNA and a race car inspired look, we are confident that it will be the perfect companion that will make you #RacePastTheRoutine.”