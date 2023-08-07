Tata Play commences use of GSAT-24 satellite today

Tata Play today started using the GSAT-24 satellite, launched in June 2022 through a partnership with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

“Currently Tata Play has 600 channels but with the inclusion of ISRO satellite, it would be able to transmit 900 channels benefitting the general public. It is the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of privatisation and establishment of NSIL, which for the first time launched a demand based satellite in collaboration with Tata Play. These channels would now be available all across the country, including the hilly North-East and Andaman & Nicobar Islands,” said Information & Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra at the launch.

The increased bandwidth, after inclusion of GSAT-24, will enable Tata Play to provide its users with better picture and sound quality, and an ability to carry 50 per cent more channels while becoming the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms.

According to Tata Play’s managing director and chief executive officer Shri Harit Nagpal, this collaboration with NSIL will not just provide DTH subscribers a better viewing experience but also strengthen the brand’s commitment to Linear TV. “We have always delivered all our services on indigenously produced satellites by DOS and this capacity enhancement is a reaffirmation of our commitment to Make in India,” Nagpal said.